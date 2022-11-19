Top Gear TV throwback: behind the scenes with Sebastian Vettel

As Sebastian Vettel prepares for his 300th and final Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, we at Top Gear decided that the best possible tribute would be to throwback to the time that he achieved his childhood dream* of driving a Suzuki Liana around a British airfield.

Yes, he might now have 53 race wins and four world championships to his name, but this was the big one – could he beat Rubens Barrichello to top the F1 Star in a Reasonably Priced Car leaderboard?

In this behind-the-scenes clip from series 17, episode 3 in 2011, Jake Humphrey finds out how things are going for the German down at Dunsfold. See the video below.

*TopGear.com is unable to confirm whether this was in fact Seb’s childhood dream

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

