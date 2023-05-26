The Honda-powered Batpod is back up for auction, now worth up to $2-M

In 2016, this exact movie prop – a custom motorbike used in a pair of arthouse, small, straight-to-DVD films – was estimated to sell at auction for between £60-£80k. In the end it managed to achieve a price of £260,000.

Today, we learn that same motorbike used in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises is now being offered for auction again, and this time the expected sale price sits between $1m and $2m. Welcome to 2023. Again.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO to start free Theoretical Driving Course in June, more to come soon

New Lexus GX teaser hints next-gen Toyota Prado will have a boxy look

PHOTO BY Prop Store

Still a very cool piece of movie memorabilia, mind. It was originally conceived by director Chris Nolan, production designer Nathan Crowley and special effects maestro Chris Corbould as an alternative to the really very excellent Tumbler Batmobile.

It’s fully custom of course, with a bespoke frame/chassis, fibreglass body panels, 31in tires originally designed for US sprint car racing, and a 750cc Honda engine. The radiator and hydraulics are apparently fitted behind the saddle, while up front there are plastic cannons with frickin’ laser targeting.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Prop Store



Apparently, the Batpod is one of six built for The Dark Knight, and was largely driven by stunt rider Jean-Pierre Goy during filming.

And should you miraculously discover between $1m and $2m by next week – when the Batpod will be put under auction at Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia auction hosted at the Petersen Museum in California.

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also