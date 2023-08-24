The BMW M340i is possibly the best luxury performance car in town

Smitten.

It’s how I feel about the BMW M340i xDrive after driving it at the Chang Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. It’s not just because I grew up loving BMWs, but rather, I was amazed at its breadth of talent. I’m thankful that it’s sold locally, and I could well call it the most perfect sedan you can buy in the Philippines today, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

Defining perfection

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

But first, how would one define the perfect sedan? Well, that depends on personal tastes and preferences. There are those who want something fit for a plutocrat like a Rolls-Royce Phantom or a Mercedes-Maybach S580, and there are those who simply want point A to B transport like a Honda City or Toyota Vios. Then there are folks who want a sedan that can be called the ultimate all-rounder. One that’s comfortable on a daily drive and dynamically capable when hitting twisties on the road or track.

It’s the third preference that’s difficult to nail down. Superb handling usually comes at the cost of a good ride. On top of that, the people who want the ultimate well-rounded sedan also want good interior space, a large trunk, the right size, plush-feeling materials, so on and so forth. The folks who want that kind of sedan are the hardest folks to please.

Enter, the BMW M340i xDrive

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

When it comes to the practicality standpoint, the M340i ticks all the right boxes on paper. Big trunk, decent room inside, pleasant interior, and it’s about an inch and a half longer than a Honda Civic, so it’s about the right size. There are no compromises when it comes to family duties here. Like a regular 3-Series, it can do family duties without complaints.

However, reading the spec sheet will make you think you’re about to hop in some low-slung sports car. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline-six engine (the B58B30O1 if you want to be a nerd about it) that packs 382hp and, wait for it, 500Nm of torque. It also has a limited slip differential, massive brakes, fat tires, and lowered suspension, just the stuff you want and need to make a basic sports sedan. But the M340i goes beyond that by having selectable suspension modes, advanced elastokinematics (you’ll need an engineer friend to explain that), and xDrive all-wheel drive.

A wolf in a business suit? You bet.

Zipping around the pylons

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Our first stint with the M340i was around an autocross circuit lined with cones and sharp hairpins. I will admit that I was skeptical about the all-wheel drive system in the car since it adds weight and causes the car to plow through tight corners. We were given three practice runs to get familiar with the car and one timed hot lap to push the car’s capabilities.

Impressions? It’s shockingly explosive off the line, but not in a raw and visceral kind of way. Yes, there are faster cars out there but this one isn’t even the full fat M3 just yet. The acceleration will surprise you, especially given the fact that the M340i just looks like a lowered 318i Sport. BMW says the car can do the 0 to 100kph sprint in just 4.4 seconds, but it sure as heck felt a lot faster than that. BMW’s claimed acceleration times are about as honest as a politician’s promise. The difference is, you can count on the car to overdeliver.

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Then there’s the turn in. Okay, it’s still nothing like past BMWs in terms of feedback, but the steering in the M340i is well weighted without feeling clumsy. It’s sharp, responsive, and obedient to every command you give. There’s no feeling of slack or sloppiness when you’re sawing at the wheel to a point that you’ll almost feel like a hero when driving it.

As for the xDrive all-wheel drive system, my pre-conceived notion of it making the car plow like it was on ice was quickly dismissed. You can hustle it around like a proper rear-wheel drive car and it will even let you have a bit of fun when it allows you to kick the tail out.

The fun was over in about 25 seconds around the tight autocross circuit. The quick blasts around the course made me wish we could do full laps around the Chang International Circuit with the M340i. Thankfully, the folks at BMW let us do exactly that later in the day.

Track time, finally

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

There were several activities that followed the M340i autocross run. We sent the plug-in hybrid 330e sideways, did a few laps in shorter track layout with the iX electric crossover, as well as with the the X4M and M2 (we’ll get to the latter next time). But just when we thought the day was over, we were told that we were going to run the full length of the circuit with several models, the M340i included. Good times.

It was great to get behind the M340i again, and with the full track open, we were ready to rock. There is one thing to note, however: We had to back off the go pedal early on the long straights to avoid a pile up in our follow the leader convoy. Still, we were allowed to mash the gas in some parts, and we took some corners at a fast pace.

But despite the restriction, it was more than enough for me to get a feel of the car’s potential and capabilities. While the brakes aren’t M-Car powerful, they were still strong enough to shave off speed without much effort at all. But even more impressive was the grip this hot 3-Series provided through fast sweepers and hairpins. Chang is a fast circuit, but the M340i never felt nervous, and the all-wheel drive system added that layer of confidence.

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

The laps around the track also showed the capability of the current 3-Series chassis. The M340i never feIt overwhelmed by its power, staying stable and planted where you need it to be, but also fun and playful on your whim. The suspension was fantastic with just a little bit of body lean to give you more feedback. Body control was kept in check with no unnecessary movements that could erode the driver’s trust in the car.

On top of that brilliant chassis is the powertrain, not just the engine but also the transmission. From a standstill, the delivery was surprising, but on the track, it was smooth, linear, and responsive. It’s amazing that the car doesn’t even use a dual-clutch transmission because the shifts were crisp and precise. Also, the transmission’s upshifts were incredibly snappy and as if it never interrupted the wave of power and torque from the engine.

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

But perhaps the most beautiful thing about the M340i was its duality. After several quick laps, I set the car in comfort mode in the cool down lap and it becomes, well, a bog standard 3-Series.

It was comfortable and quiet at slower speeds, almost to a point that it feels docile. The M340i has all the ingredients to make it a solid track day car and a daily driver. Fuel consumption was also a genuine surprise. Okay, a 3.0-liter turbo with nearly 400hp will never be a fuel sipper by any stretch of the imagination, but after spending a day caning it around a race track, 5 kilometers per liter isn’t bad at all.

Perfect? Well, almost

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

The car is brilliant to drive, both at high and low speeds. From its chassis, engine, and transmission, it’s hard to fault the M340i. However, there is one thing that bugs me about the car: ergonomics. It’s not that it’s terrible. For the most part, it’s easy to use and easy to understand but I’m uneasy with the fact that some basic commands were moved to the car’s touchscreen. For example, you have to dig in the menus if you want a specific setting in the air-conditioning, and it’s a whole different ordeal to change other settings in the car. At least the drive modes can be dealt with a flick of a switch. Still, I’d prefer buttons over a touchscreen for basic functions.

(Possibly) the only car you’ll ever need?

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

It’s great on the track, it’s practical, and surprisingly comfortable when you’re in the mood for a cruise. Sure, the infotainment system can be confusing and cumbersome at times, but it’s not enough to for me to totally dislike it. If anything, the car reminds me of BMW M models from the ‘90s, particularly the old M3 sedan. Like the M340i, the M3 from past was a superb cruiser and a great track companion. It could also be a family car, and the ride won’t give anyone backache.

It’s safe to say then that the M340i is the only sedan you’ll ever need, provided you have about P5.9 million to burn on a luxury performance car. Sure, it won’t ride like a limo or sip fuel, but if we’re talking about a four door that can light a fire in enthusiasts and do the mundane stuff, this 3-Series is hard to beat.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

So, it the only car you’ll ever need? Maybe not, but that’s what the M340i Touring is for. You get all the good stuff from the sedan, and it’s wrapped in an even more sensible station wagon body.