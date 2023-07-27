The eSkootr Championship has been more exciting than the current F1 season

The current Formula 1 has been a bit one-sided this year. Red Bull has swept just about every race (so far), and Max Verstappen’s lead is almost insurmountable. If anything, the 2023 season is a race between 19 drivers fighting for second place.

Some non-Red Bull fans have called the season boring because of the dominance, while others have been looking for more excitement in other racing series. We can’t help with the previous, but we can certainly make a suggestion for the latter.

Welcome, everyone, to the eSkootr Championship league.

PHOTO BY e-Skootr Championship

Okay, for some folks, the idea of racing e-scooters sounds laughable, it’s also a bit of a curiosity. After all, e-scooters are made for short, inner city commutes, not wheel to wheel action on a circuit. And if you check out the sport’s Youtube channel, you might find yourself amused. Just check out one of the races below.

As you can see, there’s quite a lot of close action with a lot of overtaking and spills along the way. The competition is close, and you rarely see anyone running away with the lead and staying there. It looks fun, intense, and quite interesting, if you ask us.

All teams use one kind of scooter, so there’s less chance of outright domination. Think of it as a one-make series, but for e-scooters. The scooter, meanwhile, is dubbed the ESC S-1X, and it’s claimed to be the fastest of its kind. It has twin electric motors, weighs just 40kg, and has a top speed of over 100kph.

PHOTO BY e-Skootr Championship

The ESC S-1X is a serious bit of kit too. For starters, it features a carbon-fiber chassis with aluminum front and rear assemblies, and natural-fiber fairings & panels. Meanwhile, the two electric motors have a total system output of 8hp and provides instantaneous torque off the line. Okay, it’s no MotoGP superbike, but its light body makes it quick for what it is.

So far, only one season has been completed with the 2024 season yet to be determined. There’s no news just when it will start, but we’d like to see more of these zippy little things in action soon.