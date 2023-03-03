‘Forza Horizon 5’ has 10 new cars for the rally fans out there

Rally fans, your prayers have been answered. Forza has announced its second major expansion to Forza Horizon 5 based around the ‘rugged Sierra Nueva region.’ Get those bobble hats and thermoflasks ready.

You’ll also have access to 10 new vehicles including the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum pickup, 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’ and 2001 Ford Focus RS, along with many others to choose from.

Players will also be treated to a range of new biomes to explore, new props, music, and rally parts to customize vehicles into purpose-built rally monsters including a proper anti-lag system. Plus, you’ll have access to the all-new rally career mode.

The expansion will be available across Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta) and will also be available as a standalone purchase for just £14.99 / $19.99 (about P1,000).

More photos of Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure:

