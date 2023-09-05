Got an old Fuso truck? Why not turn it into a camper?

We’ve seen several interesting overlander builds over the last few years. We’ve seen mini campers, as well as unusual choice of cars along the way. This time around, we found another one, and you could say it’s a smart way to repurpose an old truck.

PHOTO BY Tiny House Giant Journey

We’re not talking about a pickup here. Instead, this week’s overlander is an old Fuso truck. It’s been turned into what’s called a ‘Stealth Camper’ as it hides its adventurous ambitions. These are usually made from retired service vehicles such as ambulances, moving vans, and delivery vehicles. In this case, the owners decided to make full use of the Fuso’s massive frame.

PHOTO BY Tiny House Giant Journey

Owners Mark and Marina’s Fuso isn’t just a weekend camper, either. It’s the couple’s home after they decided to live nomadically. The truck started out in life as a dump truck, but its old rear end was swapped out for a custom box. Yes, the box was a DIY project with the couple doing the cutting and installation.

PHOTO BY Tiny House Giant Journey

The result is a space that’s about as large as a studio apartment, and the total build cost them $37,000 (about P2.1-M). Given the insane property values in some parts of the US, Mark and Marina’s home on wheels sounds like a bargain. Plus, they don’t have to deal with worries such as land and property taxes.

PHOTO BY Tiny House Giant Journey

Sure, it’s not a full-sized house, but it has all the trappings of what the couple can call home. There’s more than enough space for a bed, a living room, and a mini kitchen. And if they need more space, some of the panels of the truck swing open to reveal an extendable platform. In case you're asking, there is a bathroom and power comes from solar panels on the roof.

PHOTO BY Tiny House Giant Journey

So, want to see a tour of this go-anywhere house? Check out the video below.