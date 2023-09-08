Throwback: The Mazda 3 made its world premiere in September 2003

The early 2000s were a huge turning point for Mazda. Sure, it still made exciting cars like the MX-5 and RX-7 (and eventually, RX-8), but its regular passenger car lineup needed a bit more excitement. While models such as the 323 and 626 were good to drive, the company’s design direction before the new millennium didn’t exactly stir anyone’s loins.

That all changed when Mazda introduced the 6 in 2002, ushering in a new chapter in the company’s design story. It was proof that Mazda could make cars that are good to drive and even greater to look at. But the model that drove that point home was unveiled to the world in September 2003. That car was the Mazda 3.

First-gen Mazda 3: A quick background

Known as the Axela in Japan, it made its world premiere during the 60th Frankfurt Motor Show. So not only did the 323/Familia replacement look bold, but the decision to hold its world premiere outside of its home market was even braver. At the same time, it was a message that Mazda had even greater global expectations for the 3.

The first-generation 3 was a collaborative effort from Ford, Volvo and, of course, Mazda. The basic structure of the original Mazda 3 was then shared with the second-generation Ford Focus, the second-gen Volvo S40, and the Volvo V50. Dubbed the C1 platform, it was Mazda who got first dibs on it, followed by Ford, then Volvo.

Under the hood

For the Mazda, there was a wide variety of engine options available worldwide. It kicked off with a 1.5-liter, followed by a 1.6-liter, then a 2.0-liter. For markets that needed even more power, there was also a 2.3-liter. This was a time way before the idea of downsized turbo engines became mainstream, so there’s no boosted option here.

That all changed when the company introduced a turbodiesel, mainly for the European market. After that, there was the hottest version of the 3 dubbed the MPS or Mazdaspeed 3 in North America. It packed a turbocharged 2.3-liter mill that packed 263hp and 380Nm of torque. Sure, that doesn’t sound like a lot for a hot hatch these days but believe us when we say that much power in a small hatch during the mid-’00s (2007, to be exact) raised a lot of eyebrows.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines

Locally, we got more sensible and pedestrian specifications. Launched in the Philippines in 2004, there were three trim levels available. These were 1.6 S, 1.6 V, and 2.0 R, and were available in either sedan or hatchback body styles.

Prices, you ask? It started under P800,000 for the entry-level version, to a hair over P1,000,000 for the 2.0 R. The two-liter was pretty pricey even for its time, but the 1.6-liter models offered solid value.

Oh, and here’s a fun fact for any of the kids reading this: The first-generation 3 was also assembled in the Philippines alongside the Ford Focus, Mazda Tribute, and Ford Escape. Those cars would also be the last models to roll out of Ford’s Santa Rosa, Laguna plant before the company shut down local assembly in 2012. The same plant that rolled out these models would later be acquired, overhauled, and re-tooled by Mitsubishi in 2014.

How was it to drive?

Some of us in the Top Gear Philippines office are old enough to remember what the first-gen 3 was like behind the wheel. Compared to its contemporaries, it was quite a revelation. The thing that stood out the most was its driving dynamics. It was a surprisingly fun steer for a family sedan, yet there was little compromise when it came to comfort.

That said, the 1.6-liter needed a little more motivation to get going, as it only mustered 105hp and 145Nm of torque. The four-speed automatic was the only transmission option, so that didn't help matters, either. But, again, its chassis more than made up for for the conservative power figures it made.

To rectify that, customers could get the 2.0-liter with 148hp and 187Nm of torque. It's punchy enough, if a little bit on the thirsty side. Nonetheless, almost none of its competitors could match its driving engagement.

Well, it is a Mazda, after all.