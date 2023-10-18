Just how good is the Mazda CX-60 around the moose test?

Mazda has earned a reputation for making sporty and dynamic cars over the years. It doesn’t matter if it’s the flyweight MX-5 or the practical CX-5, the folks from Hiroshima usually inject a bit of zing in their products.

Lately, the Mazda CX-60 has been touted as a bit of threat to the German establishment. In other parts of the world, it’s seen as an alternative to the likes of the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Those two luxury crossovers have been in the game for a long time, so you’re almost certain that these have the ride and handling formula down to a tee.

One way to see how a car handles is through a slalom and a moose test. One might argue that putting a crossover through those kinds of tests is pointless as those kinds of cars will ever set foot on a racetrack. But what you should remember is that a good handling car is a safe car, one that can avoid accidents from happening in the first place.

To see how the Mazda behaves in an emergency situation, Spanish Youtube channel KM77.com put the car through its paces to find out. They first performed a slalom, followed by an emergency maneuver.

The channel’s benchmark for the moose test is 77kph (hence the name), but its team also judges the car’s reaction in a panic situation. So, how does the Mazda CX-60 perform, and more importantly, behave in high-speed emergency maneuvers? Check out the video below.

It’s worth pointing out that the model used was the diesel version, so it was a little bit heavy at the front. Despite that, the CX-60 nearly aced the first attempt, running over a cone in the second set of pylons. The test driver made another attempt at 77kph without much drama. Testers did say that the car feels its weight but noted moderate body movements, good maneuverability, and neutral reactions. It’s exactly how a car should react when faced with an emergency maneuver.

All in all, it’s an impressive result and a high speed for a tall vehicle. It’s safe to say that Mazda did their homework for its luxury crossover challenger.