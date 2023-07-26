Underneath this Mitsuoka Himiko is actually a Mazda MX-5

For die-hard JDM fans and Tomica collectors, Mitsuoka is a brand they’re most likely familiar with by now. If you’re not too familiar with the company, it’s best known for making some of the wackiest and eyebrow-raising retro conversions in Japan.

Recently, Mitsuoka introduced the all-new Viewt Story. The Viewt Story is based on the Japanese, European, and Australian market version of the Toyota Yaris. True to the brand’s values, the Yaris then got a retro makeover in the form of a Jaguar Mark II-inspired exterior and more classic touches inside. But this time around, Mitsuoka is making yet another roadster.

PHOTO BY Mitsuoka

The company’s newest roadster is called the Himiko, and it’s actually a Mazda MX-5 underneath. Mind you, this isn’t the first time the company gave the world’s best-selling roadster a retro conversion. The company also makes something called the Rock Star, and it’s inspired by the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette.

While the Rock Star gets its cues from ‘60s muscle cars, the Himiko pays tribute to classic British sports cars from the ‘50s. It has round, pod-like headlights at the front, an imposing grille, and a chrome grille. Mitsuoka also lengthened the entire front end of the MX-5 for the Himiko, making it look more like a classic MG or Morgan roadster.

PHOTO BY Mitsuoka

Mitsuoka didn’t just do extensive work on the front end. The back of the Himiko looks nothing like the MX-5 on which it’s based upon. The rear receives a ‘boat tail’ treatment with its downward and sloping trunk with four round taillights to complete the look. Like the front end, the back also gets a chrome bumper.

PHOTO BY Mitsuoka

Inside, however, the cabin of the Himiko can be instantly recognizable as an MX-5. The entire dash is straight out of the Mazda, from its round air-conditioning vents to the floating infotainment screen. Of course, there are retro touches, namely the suede seats with diamond patterns.

Powering the Mitsuoka Himiko is not the familiar 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G engine. Instead, it uses a smaller 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G mill that’s used for the entry-level MX-5 in Japan. It makes 129hp and 150Nm of torque, so it’s no rocketship. That said, the MX-5 equipped with that engine can do the 0 to 100kph sprint in 8.3 seconds.

PHOTO BY Mitsuoka

The price, you ask? Well, it’s heaps more compared to the standard MX-5. In Japan, the Himiko retails for ¥6,787,000, which is around P2,630,598 at local conversions costs. For reference, the base MX-5 in Japan starts at just ¥3,257,100, or P1,262,431.