Check out this marvelous mint choc chip modified Maybach

Blimey, the local ice cream salesman is doing alright for himself, isn’t he?

At least, we assume it’s an ice cream seller who has ordered this minty modified Maybach GLS, because there’s really no other explanation for picking such a paintjob. And just check out that interior. It’d be like drowning in a leathery vat of mint choc chip (or pistachio, if you prefer that) sitting in there. Now, where did we put those sprinkles?

PHOTO BY Carlex

This colourway of this particular GLS 600 is the work of Polish tuner Carlex Design. It added the two-tone peppermint and black exterior look, and paired said paint with a gold grille, wheels and side skirts. Subtle.

PHOTO BY Carlex

Those wheels are 23-inchers by the way, and the interior is brand new to match, although it would seem the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 powertrain has been left well alone. Probably wise given that it already makes 550hp and 730Nm of torque as standard.

PHOTO BY Carlex

Anyone else have a sudden craving for dessert?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.