V8 or EV: Which restomodded MGB GT would you get?

Oxfordshire-based restomod specialist Frontline has today revealed two brand new cars, and as you can see, they’re really very old, and one is really very powerful indeed. Welcome the new-old LE60 and the ‘affectionately named’ BEE.

To the former. The moniker denotes 60 years of the classic, home-mechanic favourite MGB, and it is the most powerful car Frontline has ever built. An all-new 4.8-liter Rover V8 makes a starring appearance up front, busily churning out 375hp. Not just ‘a lot’, it’s three times more powerful than the original car.

That matches up to a five-speed gearbox, a strengthened chassis (compared to the old LE50), bigger brakes all round, and a limited slip diff. Nitron has lent a hand with the suspension, and we’re told the LE60 and its pressed steel body offer a 50/50 weight distribution and a weight of just 1,122kg.

And so to the latter. The BEE is the first fully-electric MGB that Frontline has rolled out, an answer “to the world’s rapidly evolving response to drivers looking for an engaging, fun and driver-focused classic car without the emissions”. Without the weight, too, it appears: astonishingly, the BEE also offers 50/50 weight distribution and comes in at 1,186kg.

There’s a 40kWh battery plugged in underneath, that powers a ‘Hyper9’ 100v motor “capable of revving to 9,000rpm”. There’s even a ‘manual gearbox’ that works – apparently – exactly like a normal one, only you can start and stop this one in any gear. Even heel and toe if you fancy.

Indeed Frontline is keen to point out the ICE-based characteristics of the BEE, including that revvy motor and ICE-like torque characteristics. Any existing Frontline customers will be able to get an electric conversion, should the mood arise. Naturally each car will be bespoke, from the interior and exterior colour combinations, right down to the seat fitting and specific suspension and steering setup.

Frontline founder and chief engineer Tim Fenna said: “The first, the LE60, a tribute to our enduring commitment, is a culmination of years of passion and dedication. It's a testament to the art of restoration and enhancement, a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

Our journey began over thirty years ago, and today, as we present these special cars, we celebrate every challenge surmounted, every detail perfected, and every dream realised.”

“The second is an emblem of our vision for tomorrow and sets us forth on an electrifying path. The BEE model line-up captures the essence of the MG's timeless design while propelling us into a future of sustainable mobility. It's a symbol of progress and a momentous celebration of where we've been, where we are, and where we're headed”.

