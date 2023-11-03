JMS 2023: We saw the Mitsubishi Delica Mini in person and we really want one now

You guys seem to love the Mitsubishi Delica Mini. If anything, you guys like kei cars a lot, at least based on the reactions and comments we get on our socials. So we were pretty giddy when Mitsubishi displayed the pint-sized Delica during the recent Japan Mobility Show 2023.

Sure, the Concept D:X and Triton were the stars of the Mitsubishi booth in Tokyo, but we just had to satisfy our curiosity with the little Delica. So, what’s it like, you ask? Obviously, we couldn’t drive it out of the show floor as we would still love to go back to Japan someday, so a walkaround will have to do.

On paper at least, there’s nothing to get excited about. Kei cars are the norm there and these tiny hatches are restricted to certain specifications. These cannot exceed certain measurements, and displacement is capped at just 660cc. Most of them look the same, too: Tall, upright, and boxy.

But there’s something adorable about the Delica Mini. It’s aggressive and cute at the same time when viewed from the front. At the same time, it’s function over form for the rest of the body. It’s surprisingly tall, too, much taller than some subcompact crossovers. If anything, it’s the height that makes it look bigger than what the spec sheet suggests.

Inside, it’s an exercise of maximizing every square inch of space available in a small footprint. The dash is as for forward as possible, and the center area doesn’t have a console or any of the sort. It’s got a bench seat at the front, but we wouldn’t recommend putting anything in the middle unless they’re cool with being unbelted and sit on the seatbelt latches. As far as ergonomics go, it’s typical Japanese with everything laid out sensibly and logically. It’s all an easy reach because it’s narrow and it’s also blessed when it comes to cubby spaces.

How’s space at the back, you ask? It might be surprised to know that people with legs can comfortable fit there. We’re not just talking about kids or vertically challenged adults, either. Taller folks have more than enough room, and we’ve been in bigger sedans that have less space. Its high roof also means no one has to crouch at the back. That said, the large(ish) passenger room does come at the expense of cargo space, but the floor space is so big that you can put some bags on the, um, floor. Oh, and the narrow body means you can only fit four people inside.

Both engines are three-cylinder units and carry a displacement of 660cc (per kei car regulations), but it’s available in naturally-aspirated or turbocharged versions. The non-turbo version has 52hp and 60Nm of torque, while the boosted engine has 64hp and 100Nm of torque. Both shift with a continuously variable transmission. There’s even an all-wheel drive version available with a little bit more ground clearance and beefier suspension.

By the way, Mitsubishi also made a mascot for the Delica Mini. It’s a tiny dog named Deli Maru whose face resembles that of the kei car, and there’s even merch for it to go along with it. There’s stuffed toys, keychains, and even towels of different shapes and sizes. If that’s still not enough, there are shirts and other apparel that star Deli Maru.

We seriously can’t get enough of Deli Maru…and the Delica Mini, too.

