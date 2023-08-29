A Mitsubishi Pajero on OZ Rally wheels will always be a perfect combo

Isn’t it convenient when people who have made millions suddenly announce that the key to happiness isn’t actually money? A statement that is made infinitely easier without a mortgage and with Waitrose staff on a first name basis with you.

And isn’t it convenient when, despite owning several cars worth a decent amount of money, the one you favour most also turns out to be cheapest. Time to donate the GT3 RS to Age UK in that case.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO summons registered owner of the vehicle in viral road rage video

License of driver in viral road rage video suspended; could be permanently revoked

PHOTO BY Mark Riccioni

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

I very nearly started this month’s update with those exact words before realising the man of the people angle wears thin while owning double digit cars. So, we’ll phrase it a little bit different. The cheapest car I (currently) own has been an absolute joy this month. Helped entirely by the fact I don’t need to use it every day, and further improved by the fact it hasn’t cost me a penny in three months. Because it hasn’t moved.

Earlier in the year a first-generation Mitsubishi Pajero Wagon popped up on Facebook and, being cheap, quite cool and needing a bit of work, it hit the trifecta of cars not to buy. And while it’s crusty, a weird shade of gold and the interior cultivates fungi, it’s also genesis for one of the best 4x4s ever made. To this day, the Mitsubishi Pajero remains the most successful car ever to compete in the gruelling Dakar rally, taking the overall top spot 12 times along with 150 stage wins. And if you’ve ever seen the work required to make a road-going 4x4 suitable for 5,500+ kilometers of Dakar, the end result always looks suitably badass.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Mark Riccioni

Which is exactly why it seemed like a good idea to buy a set of Dakar-spec Pajero Evo wheels to bolt on the Shogun. They’re made by OZ Racing – the wheels are incredibly light although the 37in tyres are anything but. Naturally it scrubs on full lock and, without a lift kit any small jump will slam ’em into the arches... but just look at it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For the same price as a GT3 RS service you can get this entire car. Admittedly the engine cuts out and there’s smoke on start-up, but it now looks like it’ll mow down any Sahara-shaped obstacles Northamptonshire can throw at it. So, I’m going to say it – my favourite car is also the cheapest I own. Money doesn’t buy happiness.

It does buy a valid MoT (England's annual vehicle inspection) certificate however, something the Shogun seriously lacks. I knew it’d fail the moment I hit the wiper stalk and watched the rubber blade disintegrate like an ancient Egyptian curse had been placed on it. But I didn’t realise I’d be getting two pages back from the station outlining words including ‘corrosion’, ‘rust’ and ‘structural integrity’.

So, while the Pajero remains the most successful car at the Dakar, it would seem the greatest challenge of any 4x4 is surviving rural England for a few years. And in two monochrome pieces of A4 paper, the cheapest car I own is now about to become one of the most expensive. Joy.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Note: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. It was written by long-time TGUK photg Mark Riccioni, and minor edits have been made.