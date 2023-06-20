What’s it like to be up close to a concept car? We take a look at the Mitsubishi XFC

If you want to know the next direction an automaker wants to take, you typically have to turn to concept cars. Concepts are a preview of things to come from your favorite manufacturers, and also serve as models to gauge interest if it should put a certain model into production.

Recently, Mitsubishi brought in the XFC Concept in the Philippines to preview an upcoming B-Crossover for the local market. Normally, we take a look at concept cars from a distance, since they’re usually placed on a platform that’s cordoned off. Imagine our surprise when Mitsubishi actually let us get close to it and explore its interior.

So, what’s it like to be up close and personal with a concept car?

Concept car secrets

PHOTO BY Kia

Before we tell you what it’s like, there are a few things you need to know about a concept car display. For starters, concepts are actually not drivable. They don’t have engines, and, sometimes, the wheels aren’t even rollers. At most, these are static displays that need careful and delicate transport when being displayed from one venue to another.

PHOTO BY BMW

Another thing you should know is the materials used for concepts. Some of these are fiberglass resins, metal mockups, or even painted clay models. Yes, manufacturers still use clays for these concepts, and those have to be stored at certain temperatures to retain the shape. If you’ve noticed, other concept cars have blacked-out windows. That’s not for aesthetic reasons. Some concepts don’t have interiors and those windows are sometimes made of clay or fiberglass. That said, the XFC is a little different

The exterior

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

When we got close to the XFC Concept, the bodywork was on the thick side, leading us to believe that the car’s panels are made out of fiberglass. It didn’t feel particularly cold to touch, and it just felt, well, different. That said, we noticed that the XFC Concept had brakes, which isn’t something you’d usually see in a design study. As for the windows, those appeared to be made of plexiglass or a similar material.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Other things we noticed? There were hooks under the car so it’s likely for moving the car around, there were false suspension components, and the hood and tailgate are shut.

A look inside

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

What makes the XFC Concept unique is the fact that there is an interior. Not a lot of concepts have something to show for inside, so for Mitsubishi to make one for this model and allowing us to take a peek inside is a special and rare occasion. Of course, we didn’t dare touch anything inside because, well, concept interiors are usually mockups.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

That said, the seats had fabric trimmings and the doors were upholstered in a demin-looking material. Touch pads were all over the place, from the window switches to the rear air-conditioning controls. It’s worth pointing out that these panels are non-functional.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

But what really caught our attention was the dashboard. If you dial it down a little, we might be looking at the production version of the XFC’s interior. Again, it’s got touch panels everywhere that are likely to be removed for the showroom version. Oh, and those screens are amusing to watch. Those aren’t actual instrument clusters and infotainment systems. The screens project pre-loaded animations that cycle through various displays.

The Mitsubishi XFC

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

We don’t have to wait much longer for the production version of the XFC Concept. As mentioned before, the showroom version doesn’t have a name just yet, but at least Mitsubishi has a confirmed timeline for its public reveal. Per the company, it will make its world premiere sometime in August at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

But if you can’t wait that long, why not check out our render? We’ll know if we’re right on the money once the real deal is out.