The Nissin x Tomica collab is, sadly, not edible

In the world of die-cast car collecting, Tomica is a name that’s familiar to a lot of collectors. One could even say it turned a lot of ‘90s kids into car enthusiasts because of the wide variety of cars that the brand has to offer. From JDM legends to humble crossovers, Tomica has a car for any budding enthusiast, young or old.

But Tomica’s latest collab should appeal to foodies too. That’s because the company has paired up with Nissin to create special edition models. Yes folks, there are now toy cup noodles that you can buy.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Anti-Road Rage Act of 2023 filed in Congress

LTO confident that TRO on license card supply deal will be lifted this week

PHOTO BY Takara Tomy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That said, it’s not exactly edible, but it’s amusing, nonetheless. Aside from the signature Tomica wheels, you can ‘peel’ the top half of the model car (model cup?) to reveal Nissin’s noodle-y goodness. With the weather we’re having right now, it’s just making us crave for a warm bowl of noodles, instant or otherwise.

PHOTO BY Takara Tomy

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The neat little details don’t stop there, either. There are eight different models available, each representing different flavors. Again, these are not edible, but you can choose between seafood, curry, chilli tomato, miso, tom yum, and karamen (spicy noodles). We’re assuming these are the popular cup noodle flavors over in Japan.

PHOTO BY Takara Tomy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We’ve scoured local toy stores and, so far, no one seems to be carrying that product just yet. Then again, it could be a Japan-market exclusive like most of Tomica’s off-beat models. But if you really want to have cup noodles with wheels, you can order it directly through the toymaker’s official website. You’ll need Google translate, though, as it’s all in Japanese.

How much is it; you ask? Each car (or cup) will set you back ¥880 or about P340 at the current exchange rate. You can argue that it’s as much as a good bowl of real ramen, but you can’t argue about the novelty factor.