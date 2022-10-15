This TAG Heuer x ‘Mario Kart’ watch collection is the collab you didn’t know you wanted

Watchmaker TAG Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo to create two limited-edition timepieces celebrating one of the best racing games ever created. A perfect, if expensive, gift for the Mario Kart-obsessed person in your life.

The more ‘affordable’ (in context, that is) of the two watches revealed is the TAG Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Chronograph, with 3,000 set to be built at a cost of £3,550 (around P230,000) each. For that price you get a 44mm steel case with plenty of Mario Kart logos, a checkered flag-style dial, Mario in his kart on the permanent seconds indicator, and some Mario Kart favorites in the date window.

Want to really take the obsession too far? You’ll need the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Chronograph Tourbillon. That gets a 45mm titanium case with even more Mario Kart logos and imagery. Check out the skeleton dial with Mario, Bullet Bill, and a Blue Shell chasing each other round what is apparently known as a ‘custom tourbillon.’ The price? A whisker over £21,000 (nearly P1.4 million).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.