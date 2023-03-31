The Toyota Alphard is the weirdest and coolest addition to Gran Turismo 7

When you think of the Toyota Alphard, the words ‘sporty’, ‘dynamic’, and ‘exciting’ aren’t exactly the adjectives that come to mind. No one’s ever brought their Alphard on the racetrack to do laps in it, and we can’t imagine that happening any time soon.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

But the folks from Gran Turismo decided to have a little bit of fun in its latest update. Sure, the update brings in icons such as the Porsche 959 and Porsche Carrera GTS, as well as the Audi RS5 DTM race car and the somewhat sporty Mazda 3 Sportback. But we can’t help but love the guys from Polyphony Digital for including the Alphard in the list.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

Let’s be real here: There is literally no good reason for including a two-ton, leather-lined luxury van with pillows for springs in a racing game. However, there’s always that part of us who’d like to see cars that are totally unsuited for the racetrack, um, on the racetrack. It’s a meme car, for sure, and we’re glad that the typically serious folks from Polyphony Digital have a sense of humor.

And speaking of memes and a sense of humor, it was inevitable that some interesting liveries had been made for this van. A friend of ours sent us couple of his masterpieces, and we couldn’t help giggling like kids when we saw it.

PHOTO BY Aurick Go

The Alphard has a bit of a reputation being associated with casinos, so it’s no surprise to see one as an Okada shuttle, signature pink color and all.

PHOTO BY Aurick Go

But what got us laughing even more is this UV Express-themed Alphard. Seriously, you need to zoom in to see some interesting, um, Easter Eggs.

PHOTO BY Aurick Go

We sure hope Gran Turismo 7 will throw in more random cars down the line. While it’s great to be able to drive dream cars (virtually), it’s also nice to play around with humdrum cars just for the heck of it.

So, petition to Polyphony Digital to include a Vios in the next update? We have several livery ideas in mind already.