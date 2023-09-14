First drive: The all-new BMW M2 is brutally awesome

One could say that BMW are one of the masters of making small, high-performance coupes. After all, the Bavarians have been at it for over 50 years. It all started with the BMW 02 series from the late ‘60s, followed by the six-cylinder models of the first-generation 3-Series. But then, something epic happened in the ‘80s.

At the time, Mercedes-Benz rolled out the 190E 2.3-16, and it was a car that was right up BMW’s alley. Not only that, the 190E 2.3-16 was poised to take on the German touring car championship, another thing that was right up Münich’s specialty. Not wanting Mercedes to take all the glory, the BMW M3 was born, and the rest was history.

The first M3 was, in the US at least, a sales disaster. With that, BMW changed the formula for the M3, making it larger, more comfortable, and giving it two extra cylinders and, you guessed it, more horses under the hood. The move worked, and every M3 since became bigger but still capable on track. However, the M3 (and more recently, the M4) of today is the size of a 5-Series from the ‘90s.

Enter, the BMW M2

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Realizing that, BMW decided to shove chillis up a 1-Series Coupe’s tailpipes, blister the fenders, and give it a whole lot of attitude. The result was the 1 Series M, and it could be said it was the true spiritual successor of the original M3. The 1 Series M was succeeded by the M2, and now, we’re at the second-generation model.

The all-new M2 was first shown to the public in late 2022 with customer deliveries and shipments beginning in April 2023. Predictably, it’s packing more power and torque than the previous model, as with any new generation M car. And here’s a fun fact for you, unlike the first-gen M2, this isn’t made in Germany. Instead, it’s assembled in Mexico at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant.

BMW says it’s the sharpest and most dynamic M2 to date. Given that the previous model set the bar high, there are high expectations for this model.

The car

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Basic stats? It uses a twin-turbocharged version of BMW’s signature straight-six engine. It’s good for 453hp and 550Nm of torque, and it sends all the power to the rear wheels. There’s an option of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, that latter we reckon is a welcome change. Yes, we’d prefer the manual, but we’re glad it no longer has a dual-clutch transmission.

It may be a compact, but the new M2 is actually the size of a 3-Series sedan from 15 years ago. It’s also larger than the old M2 but still properly compact, and BMW made zero effort to make it look subtle. Fat fenders? Check. Gaping air intakes? Check. Aero bits that would look out of place in a race car? You bet. There’s no point in debadging this car. It screams M Car.

First impressions

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Did we mention that BMW let us do a few laps with the M2 around the Chang International Circuit in Thailand? Before we tell you what it’s like on track, we had some interesting first observations.

The car we used came with automatic transmissions, but this time, we prefer that option. With Thailand being a right-hand drive county, it’ll feel a little alien shifting with your left hand. Call it an excuse, but we’d like to be a little more focused around the track if you’ve got over 450hp that can easily light up the rear wheels.

What’s the interior like, you ask? If you’ve been in a 2 Series coupe before, then it’ll be a familiar sight. There’s the widescreen panel that houses the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and the dash layout is the same as the standard model. Of course, there are unique M bits inside with smatterings of the M colors all over the place. Oh, and the deep Recaro bucket seats remind you that you’re in pretty serious machinery.

Track time

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Finally, it was time to do some ‘hot laps’ around Chang. Strapped in and ready to go, I was genuinely curious how the new generation of M cars would perform around the track. The last time I had a go in any M car was way back in 2015, driving the M4 and X5M at Clark International Speedway. The M4 in particular was a frisky car to drive, especially in the wet. I found the throttle a little too much like a hair trigger, and the steering feel wasn't the greatest.

Anyway, going back to the latest M, I couldn’t help but draw comparisons from past M3 models given the M2’s size. But I say it’s much more than a modern M3 the moment I jammed on the throttle. This thing flies on the straights, easily getting to 200kph in short bursts. The twin-turbo straight six punches hard and doesn’t run out of breath, giving you a relentless surge of power.

But what amazed me as much as the power delivery was the brakes. All I had to do was breathe on the middle pedal to scrub off loads of speed. The marked braking points on the track were conservative for the M2’s stopping power. I reckon I could still do 220-230kph before I really needed to throw out the anchors.

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Then there’s the grip of this little coupe. Sure, we had driver aids on, but even at the cornering speeds we were doing, it felt like the car could give so much more. That said, the traction control does a fine job of reigning in the power, seamlessly working in the background to stop you shaving a few inches off the car if you hit the barrier.

But any car can be fast around straights and around the bends. What made the M2 such a joy on the track was its steering feel. It was weighty without being heavy, giving you bags of feel and feedback along the way. Yes, it’s got electric power steering, but it felt like it had less assist compared to your average BMW.

What a day

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

After speaking to past M2 owners present at the track day, they said that the new car is a little bit tamer compared to the previous model. However, they did like the weighter and more talkative steering on the all-new model. Sure, some folks might find it tiring, especially those who got used to electric power steering.

But for those who remember the days of hydraulic steering, it’s a great feeling. I’ll go as far in saying this M2 is a far better car to drive than even the previous generation M4 around the track. Sorry F80 and F82 owners, it just is.

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

Personally, I’m happy with the high-powered versions of standard BMW models. I think they’re more for the real world than the M cars. While we didn't drive it on public roads, I can already tell you that the M2 rides stiff and those deep bucket seats will give you a tender lower back after a long commute. It's loud (literally and figuratively), far from subtle, and far from being an ideal 'one car solution' for the enthusiast who wants to daily a track-ready car.

PHOTO BY BMW Asia

But no track car will ever be comfortable or truly be daily-friendly. Funny enough, I've never driven the bog standard 2-Series Coupe, but it's safe to say that the M2 takes that car to a whole different level. A level that I’m glad to have experienced.

And to think the M2 is the ‘baby’ of the range. To be honest, I’m now curious how the more potent M models perform on a racetrack. If the M2 is already this good, then we’re expecting ever grater things from the M3 and M4.

So, BMW. When’s our next track day?