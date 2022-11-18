These Bentley-inspired sneakers are as exclusive as the cars themselves

Are you as meticulous about shoe care as you are car care? If so, this limited-edition drop from a custom shoemaker might interest you.

Bentley has collaborated with Los Angeles-based collective The Surgeon to release this collection of one-of-a-kind kicks. The collection is limited to just 10 pairs, and is currently reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors.



“Creativity and bespoke design is consistently woven into our DNA and has been since 1919, especially as it relates to our private coachbuilding division of Mulliner. Connecting and producing with a like-minded creative like The Surgeon is not only rewarding but also exciting to watch as we support the next generation of diverse craftspeople who share similar brand values,” said Bentley Americas president and CEO Christophe Georges.

PHOTO BY Bentley

“Growing up, I was building, painting, sewing and not just shoes, it was anything I could get my hands on. This is a very special moment for The Surgeon brand and to showcase our creativity in a new light collaborating with Bentley. They are at the top of their craft and understand luxury and craftsmanship at the highest level as we do—it’s very exciting to partner with them and bring these visions to life,” added The Surgeon co-founder Dominic Ciambrone.

The designs include elements like Bentley’s signature diamond quilting and the same premium leather found in the carmaker’s interiors. A one-off Bentley x The Surgeon car will be unveiled at Art Basel Miami next month as part of the collab. At the same time, one owner will receive their Bentley x The Surgeon Adidas Forum Low sneakers at the event.

You can check out more photos of the collection below. Like it?

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

PHOTO BY Bentley

