Burger King’s Ghost Whopper is back, available only on GrabFood

Craving a burger this Undas? If so, you might want to check out this new promo from Burger King. From now until November 4, the fast food chain has resurrected (no pun intended) its Ghost Whopper offering.

This limited-edition burger features the standard flame-grilled patty, fresh vegetables, and creamy mayo along with special light-colored buns for that ghosty feeling. But of course.

“We at Burger King always seek opportunities to push the boundaries of creativity in highlighting our story. While we serve elevated yet affordable flame-grilled burgers, we value connection with everyone who loves food and make way for exciting spaces for them to celebrate the Burger King experience. With the Ghost Whopper making its comeback for Halloween, we hope to see everyone have an amazing ghost-busting week,” said John Velasco, general manager of Burger King Philippines.

The Ghost Whopper will be available from now until Friday, November 4 exclusively on GrabFood. If you order during the ‘ghost hour’ between 3am and 4am, you can get the burger free for a minimum purchase of P250. You get free delivery with that promo, too. If you want to just have the burger by itself during the wee hours of the morning, you can get it for just P99.

