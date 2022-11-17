You can now watch all the ‘Cars’ movies and more on Disney Plus

Looking to add another streaming subscription to augment your home viewing experience? Well, a major provider just made its platform available in the Philippines. As of today, you can now sign up to Disney Plus and stream its wide range of shows, movies, documentaries, and more from the comfort of your own home.

A quick search on the platform reveals that all of the Cars movies are available for streaming. On top of that, there is additional content from the franchise, such as the Cars Toons series of animated shorts. There is also the new Cars on the Road animated series as well.

If you’re not into watching the adventures of Lightning McQueen and friends, first off...what’s wrong with you? But second, there is loads of other car-related content you can check out. The brilliant Ford v Ferrari film from 2019 is one of them. And if you’re into classics, the original Herbie movie The Love Bug is also among the choices. As far as documentaries go, you can check out ESPN’s Tim Richmond: To The Limit, which chronicles the life and times of the hell-raising NASCAR driver from the ’80s.

So, what’s the first thing you plan to stream on Disney Plus?

