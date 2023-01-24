Lifestyle

The Kicks 327 Edition is Nissan’s, er, kicks-inspired crossover

The latest collab from Nissan and New Balance just dropped
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
Nissan Kicks 327 Edition
PHOTO: Nissan
Nissan
Nissan Kicks

When carmakers and lifestyle brands collaborate on new products, it’s usually to make automotive-inspired apparel. Nissan and New Balance, however, have completely turned that upside down.

The Japanese marque has now dropped the new Kicks 327 Edition, a crossover inspired by the New Balance 327. It’s basically a Nissan Kicks... kicks. Alright, we’ll show ourselves out.

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

The Kicks features the same design as the 327, with a two-tone finish further accentuated with a large white New Balance logo and a white sole—in this case, it’s the underbody claddings.

The vehicle also features prominent stitch-like patterns all around, visible on the hood, fenders, and even the liftgate. To top it all off—literally—shoelaces have also been fitted on the roof. Bonkers.

What do you think of this design from Nissan? Would you dress up your Kicks—or any car for that matter—like this? You can check out more photos below.

More photos of the Nissan Kicks 327 Edition:

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition

PHOTO: Nissan

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

