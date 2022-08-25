Swatch just dropped its new ‘Dragon Ball Z’ collection

As you may have noticed, we’re fans of watches here at Top Gear Philippines. And we mean all sorts of timepieces, not just the classy or automotive-inspired kind. What you’ll see here is proof.

Check out the new Swatch X Dragon Ball Z Collection. It’s a series of timepieces with designs that feature some of the most important characters from the famed Dragon Ball Z franchise. There are eight models in total, including both the anime’s protagonists and biggest villains.

The press release reads: “Swatch considers its watches as keepers of memories and puts its colorful, playful and innovative spin on Dragon Ball Z. There are two versions or elements of the same character on the front and back of each watch. The characters’ names are in English on the front upper loop, in Japanese on the reverse, and the Dragon Ball Z logo on the bottom loop, showing the level of detail and passion that has gone into this collaboration.”

PHOTO BY Swatch

Of course, headlining the collection is the Goku-inspired timepiece, which features orange with blue straps derived from the iconic getup of Dragon Ball Z’s biggest hero. His son Gohan and friend and fellow Saiyan Vegeta also get their own designs.

Joining the collection are Kame-Sennin—or the geezer we refer to as Master Roshi—and Shenron the Divine Dragon himself. Cell, Frieza, and Majin Buu, considered to be some of Goku’s strongest adversaries, complete the roster.

Anyone here who grew up watching Dragon Ball Z? This is what our childhood dreams are made of, people. Which of these would you get?

PHOTO BY Swatch

PHOTO BY Swatch

