The Honda PCX 160 Endless Sport Edition is a sportier take on the small scooter

Over the past few months or so, we found ourselves occasionally speculating on the next new scooter Honda Philippines (HPI) will launch in our market. We ended up looking around on foreign websites to check what HPI could be bringing in next.

As we were recently browsing Honda’s offerings overseas, we came across this: the Honda PCX 160 Endless Sport Edition. Considering how much you riders out there love aftermarket upgrades, we figured this dressed-up PCX might pique your interest.

PHOTO BY Honda

This PCX 160 features a sleek black finish accentuated by red decals from front to rear. You get red Honda and PCX badges on the windshield and the fairings, as well as red highlights on the headlamps, the step boards, and the grab bar.

The bike is powered by the same 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder eSP+ gasoline engine that generates 15.8hp at 8,500rpm and supposedly does 45.1km/L. It also gets all the standard equipment that the regular PCX 160 has, such as the digital cluster, a USB charger in the glove compartment, and ABS on the front wheel.

So, riders, tell us—if HPI were to sell this here, would you go for it?

