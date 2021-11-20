You can score new motorcycle gear at MotoMarket Centris’ opening sale this weekend

PSA to our rider friends out there: If you’ll be in Quezon City this weekend, you’ll want to check out MotoMarket Centris’ grand launch sale, which kicked off yesterday and will be running till tomorrow, November 21.

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This latest showroom at Eton Centris Walk along EDSA now serves as MotoMarket’s flagship store, and features brands ranging from entry-level to high-end. Looking for a new helmet? The selection includes lids from Shoei, AGV, Nolan, LS2, and SMK. Fans of Dainese, meanwhile, will enjoy the area set up exclusively for the brand’s products. Elsewhere in the shop, there’s apparel from Macna, Komine, Taichi, Ixon, and Richa, as well as accessories from GIVI, Oxford, and Sena.

Or maybe you want to buy kit for your ride instead. MotoMarket Centris also carries Akrapovic exhausts, GIVI cases, Metzeler tires, and Rizoma accessories—which can be installed for free at the in-store professional workshop while you wait.

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

The showroom caters to those whose two-wheelers are of the manually pedaled variety, too. There’s a Mountain Bike accessories area with products from O’Neal, 100%, and Dainese. Outdoors and camping gear are likewise available, from brands like Nitecore, Mystery Ranch, Viktos, Fenix, and Maxpedition.

Continue reading below ↓

Store hours are from 10am to 8pm, and motorcyclists who drop by get free parking slots. Now, we totally understand if you’d rather take extra precautions (good job, you), so to inquire about the availability of specific items before visiting the store, you may contact MotoMarket Centris via landline at +632 8721-8272; through mobile, Viber, or WhatsApp at +63917 704-5355; or via the official Facebook page. Happy shopping.

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MotoMarket Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.