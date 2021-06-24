Is the Benelli 1200GT something you’d like to see here?

Chinese-owned Italian brand Benelli is updating its lineup with its largest model yet, the 1200GT. First unveiled for the Chinese market at Auto China in Beijing, this sport touring bike’s main feature is its 1,200cc engine.

The 1200GT is built around a reworked version of the 899cc three-cylinder engine first used in Benelli’s Tornado Tre 900 sportbike. In this 1,200cc in-line-three version, it’s tuned more for torque than outright power, with 120Nm of torque available at 6,500rpm. The power figure isn’t something to scoff at, either, as the big-bore triple can pump out 134hp at 9,000rpm. Claimed top speed for this hefty motorcycle is at 228 kph, which is pretty fast for a bike of this size.

Large engine aside, the 1200GT also has a slew of touring-focused accessories and features that should help it compete with European options in the same class. Standard kit includes LED headlights, heated bars and seats, an electrically adjustable windshield, folding mirrors, a tire-pressure monitoring system, a height-adjustable seat, power-locking luggage, a reverse gear, and HD cameras mounted at the front and rear. Stopping power comes courtesy of radially mounted Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS, while suspension duties are handled by adjustable KYB components at both ends.

While this bike is produced in China, it still offers a good combo of a European-designed engine and high-quality componentry that would be right at home on a high-end Euro machine.

A full-color 15-inch TFT display grants access to a wealth of rider information, including gear position, temperature, and real-time tire pressure. The screen also gives the bike navigation capabilities, making it more prepared to tackle long-range road trips and touring duties.

The 1200GT is priced at 99,800 Chinese yuan or P751,000. Benelli has yet to release official plans for a global launch.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

