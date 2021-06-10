Benelli’s smaller scrambler, the Leoncino 250, enters PH with P199,000 asking price

Beginner riders are more spoiled for choice than ever, as Benelli Philippines has now introduced the Leoncino 250, a quarter-liter-sized scrambler that essentially acts as a younger brother to the Leoncino 500.

PHOTO BY Benelli

Similar to its 500cc sibling, the Leoncino 250 sports modern retro styling, familiar LED lighting, a sporty exhaust, a European scrambler look, and the little Benelli lion on the front fender.

Continue reading below ↓

The main differentiating feature of the Leoncino 250 is its powerplant, a 249cc DOHC single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This mill is good for around 25hp at 9,250rpm and 21Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Claimed fuel consumption for this bike is at about 36.5km/L for combined city and highway use, which is pretty decent for a bike that can be used as a weekday commuter as well as for tearing up twisty roads on weekends.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Benelli

Continue reading below ↓

At the front end of the Leoncino 250 is a 280mm petal-shaped brake rotor paired with a four-piston caliper, while rear stopping duties are handled by a 240mm rotor and a single-piston caliper. Both ends are equipped with ABS.

Keeping the bike aloft is a 41mm inverted fork up front and a rear swingarm-mounted central shock absorber. The little Leoncino’s 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels come fitted with big-bike-sized tires—110/70-section rubber in the front and 150/60 in the rear. This bike weighs in at just 162kg, making it quite accessible to newer riders. The combination of a sporty suspension setup, wide tires, and a light curb weight makes for an agile ride that even newbie riders can have fun with.

PHOTO BY Benelli

Continue reading below ↓

The instrumentation here is a rectangular affair, with a central digital screen and a complete suite of indicators for things like gear position, low fuel, neutral, and more. This display arrangement is a bit different from the Leoncino 500’s more rounded style, but it does look a bit more modern.

Have you taken an interest in this new naked roadster/scrambler from the Pesaro brand? The 2021 Benelli Leoncino 250 can be had for P199,000 at the Benelli showroom.

PHOTO BY Benelli

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Benelli

PHOTO BY Benelli

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Benelli

PHOTO BY Benelli

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Benelli

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.