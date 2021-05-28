Personalize your Ducati Monster with these new cover kits

One of Ducati’s most iconic models, the Monster, has received extensive updates for 2021. Previously, there were several models in the Monster lineup, including the 797, 821, and 1200. Now, the whole range has been streamlined into just two variants: the Monster 1200/1200 S and the new Monster, which Ducati says represents the essence of the Italian brand condensed into the most compact and essential package possible.

Aside from dropping the entry-level variant, one of the most noticeable changes Ducati made to the bike is the move from the iconic trellis frame to a superbike-derived aluminum. With this change, the Monster’s styling has become significantly more sleek, modern, and sporty, while still retaining many of the naked bike's defining styling features.

PHOTO BY Ducati

To help complement the Monster’s refreshed looks, Ducati has released a variety of accessories, decal sets, and customization kits. To see how these option parts look on the 2021 Monster, Ducati has an online configurator that lets you mix and match different bits and bobs to make your own ideal build.

The first optional 2021 Ducati Monster customization kit, called the Pixel cover kit, includes a tank cover, seat-side body panels, a seat cover, headlight fairing, and a front mudguard. All pieces are painted with a futuristic pixelated graphic, making the Monster look like a high-tech cyberpunk ride.

PHOTO BY Ducati

The second set is the GP cover kit, which features a racy-looking graphic similar to the designs found on Ducati’s GP bikes. Available for all three Monster color options, this kit includes a tank cover and seat-side body panels.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Next up is the Corse decal kit, which accents the Monster’s sporty spirit with a set of tank stickers and seat-side body panels. These contemporary and unique stickers emphasize the bike's lines.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Last is the Logo decal kit, which makes the Monster logo the focal point of your motorcycle. Made to match all three color options, this decal set adds even more pop to the already distinctive Monster.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Other accessories are available through the Ducati catalog as well, including Rizoma aluminum parts, windscreens, and of course, Termignoni exhaust options for the street and track.

Decals and graphics not your thing? The base colors look quite good, too. The 2021 Ducati Monster is available in Ducati Red with black wheels, Aviator Grey with GP red wheels, and Dark Stealth with black wheels.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor Edits have been made.

