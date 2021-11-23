You can now add the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S to your garage for P1.03-M

Considering the number of premium motorbikes available in the market, it’s easy to see why one would ditch a vanilla sedan in favor of a more capable two-wheeler. The latest temptation to land in the Philippines is the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S.
The American motorcycle manufacturer has just launched the model locally, with all units getting a 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine capable of 121hp and up to 125Nm of torque paired to a six-speed transmission. The available ride modes include Sport, Rain, and Road.
The vehicle measures in at 2,270mm in length and weighs 228kg. It also conveys a very sizable road presence thanks to large exhausts, a modern face with LED lighting units, and 17- and 16-inch wheels in the front and rear, respectively.
Below are its official prices:
2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S
- Harley-Davidson Sportster S (Vivid Black) - P1,030,000
- Harley-Davidson Sportster S (Midnight Crimson) - P1,050,000
- Harley-Davidson Sportster S (Stone Washed White Pearl) - P1,050,000
Standard equipment includes a Brembo braking system featuring 32mm calipers, a tire-pressure monitoring, ABS, and a drag-torque slip control system. On the tech front, you’re looking at a four-inch LCD TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and a digital instrument cluster.
“This is the ultimate ride for those who seek a rush of thrill, power and performance engineered with aggressive agility that is sure to deliver a great riding experience,” Jonathan Ang, Harley-Davidson Manila president, said in a statement.
So, a motorcycle or a car? Frankly, releases like the Harley-Davidson Sportster S aren’t making this question any easier to answer. Let us know your take on this debate in the comments.
