The 2021 Kawasaki Rouser RS200, NS200 now come standard with ABS

The Rouser, a product of Kawasaki and Bajaj’s partnership, has established itself as an affordable and reliable choice for Filipino riders in the market for a sporty-looking commuter motorcycle. At the top of this model range are the Kawasaki Rouser RS200 and NS200, the line’s flagship sportbike and naked bike, respectively.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Commonly seen around city streets, back roads, and even the twisties on weekends, these two bikes have earned quite a following with their macho image, capable 200cc-class engines, and affordable price tags.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

For 2021, Kawasaki Motors Philippines has introduced updates for the range-topping Rousers. Headlining the 2021 model year’s list of changes is the inclusion of ABS as part of the standard kit for both models.

At the heart of the Rs200 is a 199.5cc SOHC single-cylinder engine good for 24.13hp at 9,750rpm and 18.7Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Bajaj’s Digital Triple Spark Ignition tech gives this mill seamless power delivery, a feather-touch start, and improved fuel efficiency.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Bringing the RS200 to a stop are front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, both of which are now equipped with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety even during rapid braking. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork in front and a Nitrox monoshock out back.

Those into naked bikes will prefer the NS200. Similar to its fully-faired sibling, the NS also gets a 199.5ccSOHC DTSI single-cylinder powerplant with 24.13hp at 9,750rpm and 18.6Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. As with the RS, ABS is also standard, but only for the front brake.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

The flagship Rousers are now available at dealerships nationwide. The RS200 is priced at P133,900 while the NS200 can be had for P116,000.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

