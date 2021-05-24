Motorcycle News

Another 300 units of the MV Agusta Rush 1000 are available this year

The hyper-naked features several key updates for the 2021 model
by John Paulo Aguilera for TopBikes.ph | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: MV Agusta

MV Agusta has marked the return of its hyper naked motorcycle, the 2021 Rush 1000, which is limited to just 300 units.

“This unique and exclusive bike raises the bar in terms of design and performance. Never has a naked boasted such an elevated style and finish. For 2021, Rush gets a number of updates that make it even sportier but also safer to use on the road,” according to the release.

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000

The Rush is equipped with a 998cc DOHC four-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 208hp at 13,000rpm and 116.5Nm of torque at 11,000rpm. Its cooling system has separate liquid and oil radiators, while the clutch is a wet multi-disc with a back-torque limiting device and a Brembo radial pump/lever assembly.

The suspension kit consists of Öhlins hydraulic upside-down front forks and a rear single shock absorber. Stopping power is provided by the Brembo braking system with a radial master cylinder and Stylema calipers. In addition, the ABS features the new Continental MK100 module with cornering function.

The returning model’s electronic package boasts the IMU inertial platform, which can identify the motorcycle’s position in real-time and send data to the electronic control unit. MV Agusta has also improved the Rush’s load transfer control and its ability to dampen roughness with targeted structural upgrades.

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Exhaust System

Exclusive features include a light crankshaft, new combustion-chamber titanium connecting rods, a 5.5-inch TFT color display, cruise control, launch control, Front Lift Control, Mobisat tracker, Bluetooth GPS, and CNC Rider’s footpegs with adjustable height. The bike is also compatible with the MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, remote engine controls , and tuning the suspension and rider aids.

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000, which comes in Light and Dark Army Gray Matte, has a starting price of 38,800 or more than P2.27 million.

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Headlights

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Engine

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000

MV Agusta Decal

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Handlebar

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Taillight

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Quick Action System

2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000

PHOTO: MV Agusta

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

