Benelli unveils the new Leoncino 125

After introducing the Leoncino 250 last year, Benelli is now adding yet another smaller sibling to the range: the Leoncino 125. The bike was just unveiled at the 2021 Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) show in Milan.

Like the 250, the 125 debuts with the same Leoncino 500 styling. It has a similar shape as its stablemates with a retro LED headlight up front and a compact tail out back. It’s powered by a 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 12.8hp and 10Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It sits on 17-inch wheels.

Benelli claims the Leoncino 125 can achieve about 45km/L on the road. It’s not as frugal as other small-displacement motorcycles with manual gearboxes like the Honda TMX 125, but that’s still a decent figure.

The scrambler will be available in other markets next year. No word yet if this will make its way to Southeast Asia, let alone the Philippines. But if the Leoncino 250 was worth bringing here, we reckon this smaller version of it should be, too. What about you guys—would you like to see this one launched in our market? Tell us in the comments.

