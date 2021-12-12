The CFMoto 700 CL-X Sport gives you a lot of bike for P399,800

Things are continuing to heat up in the middleweight naked segment—CFMoto has just released the 700 CL-X Sport in the Philippine market. As the name implies, the bike is a sportier variant of the 700 CL-X Heritage, which we’ve previously reviewed and enjoyed.

Sharing the standard model’s neo-retro character, the Sport version gives the formula a more performance-oriented twist with dual Brembo brake front calipers, sportier tires, alloy wheels, new decals with carbon-fiber texturing, clip-on handlebars, and a totally redesigned seat.

The engine, however, is still the same one found in the Heritage: a 693cc DOHC inline 2-cylinder powerplant, good for 74hp at 8,500rpm and 68Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. These respectable yet approachable figures can be further tweaked with the bike’s Sport and Eco riding modes.

Standard features include cruise control, self-canceling turn signals, automatic lighting, ABS, KYB suspension, a rollover sensor, and CFMoto’s in-house CF-SC slipper clutch.

The icing on the cake for this café-racer-inspired ride is the pricing: P399,800. It’s a bargain to get Brembo brakes, a punchy 700cc-class engine, and slick styling at this price point, so if you’re the kind of rider that enjoys modern performance and neo-retro looks, head over to your nearest showroom and see how it feels between your legs.

