First look: Ducati kicks off its 2022 model launches with the Multistrada V2

Looking forward to the holiday season? Aside from the usual festivities, Ducati has scheduled the release of the all-new DesertX in December. To help tide us over until then, the Italian manufacturer has launched the Ducati World Premiere 2022 video series, which will introduce new bikes and model updates in each episode.

The first installment confirmed the latest member of Ducati’s adventure lineup: the Multistrada V2.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Ducati’s 937cc 11° Testastretta engine powers the newest Multistrada, and puts down 113hp at 9,000rpm and 94Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. Engine weight is down by 2kg compared with the outgoing Multistrada 950, while total dry weight is 5kg lighter at 199kg.

Fully-adjustable suspension comes standard on both ends of the V2, while the V2S gets Ducati’s semi-active electronic Skyhook Evo setup. Brembo monobloc calipers bite twin 320mm rotors at the front, while a single Brembo caliper is paired with a 265mm disc in the rear. Cornering ABS also comes standard for safety, with a Bosch six-axis IMU. A 19-inch front wheel adds adventure credibility and confidence when tackling bumps and surface irregularities.

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Unsurprisingly, the latest member of the Multistrada family comes with a comprehensive electronics package. The front and rear brakes are linked for smoother stopping power, Vehicle Hold Control facilitates easier starts on steep inclines even with luggage and a passenger, and four riding modes allow for greater versatility in various conditions.

For safety, the LED lights have cornering functionality. Cruise control aids on longer rides, traction control kicks in when needed, an up and down quickshifter assists with gear changes, and a five-inch TFT display and backlit handlebar controls make fiddling with all these functions a breeze.

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Seat height is reasonable at a standard 32.7 inches. A lower seat and suspension height option is available, bringing the saddle down to 31.1 inches.

No word on pricing yet, but we do know that the bike comes in two trims: Standard in classic Ducati Red, and an S version in Street Gray. The V2S will also be available in Travel trim with panniers, a center stand, and heated grips. Not satisfied with the standard equipment? A wide range of accessories can also be purchased through the Ducati performance catalog.

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

