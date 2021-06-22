The 2022 Honda Super Cub gets a new pillion seat, still looks beautiful

We saw Honda release a refreshed version of the iconic Super Cub in Europe a few years back, complete with a new engine and new tech but with the same retro styling. Now, the modern-day iteration of the world’s best-selling motorcycle has just received even more updates, and we just can’t help but feel a bit jealous.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Granted, there aren’t a lot of updates, but we’re still keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll see this land on our shores in the future. The Dio did make a comeback, after all. Anyway, what Honda has added for the 2022 model are the pillion seat and the rear footpegs.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The unit pictured here features a gray finish, which is beautifully accentuated by the red seats. As mentioned, the styling is still the same, but that’s perfectly fine.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

It still gets the updated 124cc air-cooled SOHC engine that generates 9.7hp and 10.4Nm of torque. It’s got a measly 3.7-liter tank, which is just enough to get you everywhere considering the bike does well above 60km/L.

It’s also got all the modern bike tech as standard, including ABS, LED lights, and a very nifty Honda Smart Key. Mechanical upgrades available here are the new springs for the fork and rear shock absorbers, which will supposedly translate to a comfier ride.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

So, what do you think of the updated Super Cub? Do you agree with us when we say Honda Philippines should consider bringing this here?

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.