Do you like the subtle changes Husqvarna has given the Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna has just announced a few changes to its Vitpilen and Svartpilen lineups. The design tweaks are extremely subtle, but they’re quite classy.

Basically, what Husqvarna has done here is give the Vitpilen 401 and the Svartpilen 125 and 401 new body graphics. The changes to the Vitpilen—specifically the one with the white finish—are more noticeable. There’s now a blue line that highlights the body, giving it some contrast but maintaining the bike’s clean look. There’s a new Vitpilen logo as well.

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

The Svartpilen models get the same treatment, only those ones get yellow-green lines to match the light accents on the frame. The Svartpilen 125 gets a new 125 badge, while the 401 sports a new Svartpilen logo.

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

No mechanical changes here, so the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are still powered by a 373cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 44hp. The smaller Svartpilen, meanwhile, boasts a 125cc single-cylinder powertrain. The three models are all equipped with ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS, and both engines are Euro 5-compliant. The bigger Huskies get Easy Shift function for clutchless gear changes.

We know it hasn’t been that long since the motorcycle manufacturer officially entered our market, but considering how big of a hit these models have been here on our shores, do you think it would be the right move for Husqvarna Philippines to restock with these updated models instead?

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

PHOTO BY Husqvarna

