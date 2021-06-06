Upgrading to a full-fat motorcross bike? Check out the new Kawasaki KX112

Kawasaki has aspiring motocross racers in mind this year—the brand has updated its 2022 off-road lineup with a totally new, youth-focused model in the KX112.

The KX112 replaces the outgoing KX100 as Kawasaki’s offering for riders looking to step up from mini-bikes to full-fat motocross racers. Carried over from the previous model is the carbureted two-stroke single-cylinder engine, which has been stroked out from 99cc to 112cc and tweaked to produce 5% more peak power and more low-end torque.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Other improvements over the KX112’s predecessor include an all-new six-speed transmission built to take off-road abuse, a redesigned radiator shroud for improved ergonomics and cooling, and lime-green Kawasaki factory racing styling.

New Dunlop MX33 tires are mounted on a 19-inch spoked wheel in front and a 16-inch wheel in the back. A 36mm inverted fork and an adjustable Uni-trak gas-charged shock hold the bike aloft, with both having to 10.8 inches of travel. Petal-shaped rotors are pinched onto by a dual-piston front caliper and a single-piston rear caliper.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Because this is a bike that will likely see a wide variety of rider sizes, Kawasaki has also equipped it with six-position adjustable handlebars and a 34.3-inch seat height.

The updated 2022 KX85, meanwhile, receives Dunlop MX33s, in addition to a new six-speed gearbox tuned for better shift feel and durability compared with the previous model. Its redesigned bodywork makes for less-cramped ergonomics for taller riders. A new radiator shroud also means better cooling for its race-ready 84cc two-stroke engine.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Other members of Team Green’s off-road family return mostly unchanged for 2022, including the entry-level KX65, the KX450 and KX250 four-stroke models, and more.

Pricing for the KX112 starts at $4,999 (P240,000), while the updated KX85 goes for $4,499 (P215,000). Don’t get your wallet and off-road goggles ready just yet, though, as there is no word yet on a Philippine release as of this writing.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

