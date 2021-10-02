Beginner riders won’t look like noobs astride Kawasaki’s Z125 and Ninja 125

A couple of years ago, the Philippine market saw the arrival of the Kawasaki Ninja 250SL and Z250SL. These two were once great entry points to the brand’s Ninja and Z motorcycle lines, but alas, they’ve since been phased out in favor of the expressway-legal Ninja 400 and Z400. However, the 250SL’s distinct mono-eye styling and single-cylinder engine layouts live on in the Ninja 125 and the Z125, which are sold in Europe as beginner-friendly options for teens and the young at heart.

The 125cc versions of the Ninja and the Z have received new colors for the 2022 model year, and this should prove enticing for young riders who are looking to be like WSBK legend Jonathan Rea while staying within the European A1 motorcycle license restriction.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The bikes are powered by the same 125cc DOHC single-cylinder engine that pumps out 15hp, which is the maximum allowed for A1 license holders. Paired to this mill is a six-speed manual gearbox with a chain final drive.

See Also

The powerplant is housed within a full-size chassis with a steel trellis frame that allows riders to get used to the feel of a bigger bike through a more approachable machine. A 37mm upright fork and a Uni-Trak gas-charged monoshock take care of suspension duties on the front and rear, respectively, while single-rotor disc brakes provide stopping power on both ends.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

Available colors for the Ninja include Black, White/Black, and the iconic Kawasaki Racing Team livery. The Z comes in Black, White/Black, and Green/Black. Pricing starts at €4,699 (about P280,700) for the Ninja, while the SE color variant is slightly more expensive at €4,799 (P287,000). The Z starts at €4,399 (P262,740), with the SE color option priced at €4,499 (P270,000).

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.