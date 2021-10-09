Kawasaki goes back to basics for the Versys 1000’s 2022 update

A couple of years back, Kawasaki’s range-topping adventure touring bike, the Versys 1000, got a major overhaul with sharp new styling and a ton of electronic features. For 2022, the liter-class model receives some minor updates and a new base trim.

The latest Versys 1000 isn’t totally devoid of features, though. It still has ABS, Kawasaki’s Cornering Management Function, cruise control, an assist and slipper clutch, and three-mode traction control. Powering the standard trim is the same 1,043cc in-line four-cylinder engine shared with the Ninja 1000SX. Peak 118hp can be found at 9,000rpm, while 102Nm of torque is available at 7,500rpm.

Suspension isn’t as fancy as the SE model’s electronically controlled components, but it’s still quite solid. The bike is held up at the front by a 43mm inverted fork, while the rear is handled by a horizontal back-link shock. Both ends have rebound and preload adjustability.

Braking is covered by dual 310mm discs and radial-mount monobloc calipers up front, and a single 250mm disc at the back. Kawasaki’s intelligent anti-lock braking system comes standard for maximum confidence under heavy braking. Higher trim levels come with optional extras—bidirectional quickshifter, heated grips, hand guards—at a premium, on top of the base price. But if you can do without those, then the standard model offers significant savings.

Starting price for the Versys 1000 Standard is £10,399 (around P714,600). Units are expected to hit European dealerships sometime around February 2022. If you’re looking for a capable adventure touring machine without unnecessary bells and whistles, then you might want to wait for this bike.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

