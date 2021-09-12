Not a fan of green? The Kawasaki Z650 has a new mecha-inspired color scheme

If Kawasaki’s signature lime green paint job is too Power Ranger for your taste, then the latest color option for the 2022 Z650 is probably right up your alley.

Dubbed ‘Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray,’ this classy white scheme comes with a red frame, decals, and wheel stickers. The combination brings to mind a Japanese-flag-inspired aesthetic, which definitely works with the sport naked’s character.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

Another possible inspiration could be the mecha designs from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, hence the ‘Pearl Robotic White’ part. Either way, this new scheme is certainly less divisive than Candy Lime Green.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Colors aside, the 2022 Z650 is the same as this year’s model. Its 649cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel-twin engine produces 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of torque at 6,700rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear via a chain final drive.

See Also

Suspension is simple yet effective, with a 41mm conventional front fork paired with a preload-adjustable horizontal back-link rear shock. Braking is taken care of by two dual-piston calipers and twin 300mm petal-shaped rotors and a single-piston caliper with a 220mm petal disc.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Continue reading below ↓

The Z650 comes with one of Kawasaki’s greatest innovations: a class-leading TFT display with an easy-to-read layout and smartphone connectivity.

European customers will be able to get the Z650 in different configurations. The Performance option comes with a rear seat cowl, a smoked windscreen, gel tank pads, and an Akrapovic full exhaust system. Meanwhile, the new Urban package has a 30-liter top case and an accompanying mounting bracket.

The white scheme, along with the Urban option, will be available in Europe starting October. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for it to reach Philippine shores, though.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.