The Kawasaki Z650RS is modern-classic perfection

If you thought that the bike Kawasaki had been teasing recently was the Z650RS, then you guessed right. The covers are finally off: The Japanese brand’s ‘Retrovolution’ and the accompanying bike can now be seen in all of its modern classic splendor.

The Z650RS follows the same formula as the Z900RS: Take the Z650 and give it the retro treatment, and you’ve got an instant hit on your hands. Underneath the well-tailored classic suit is the same 649cc parallel-twin cylinder engine from the Z650, the Ninja 650, the Versys 650, and the Vulcan S. Peak power is at 67.3hp at 8,000rpm, while maximum torque is at 64Nm at 6,700rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear with a six-speed manual gearbox and a chain final drive.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Enough about the engine, though, as the main selling point of this bike is its styling. Several design cues have been taken from the 1977 Z650-B1, which is also known as the ‘son of Z1.’ The emerald green paint option and the pinstripes are a faithful recreation of the paintwork on the 1977 machine, just like the ‘ducktail’ cowling and side panels. The seat has also been stitched to evoke the look and feel of a retro Kawasaki motorcycle.

Artillery-shell-shaped analog meters are matched to a digital screen and a round LED headlight for a blend of form and function. In the same vein, Team Green has eschewed the usual petal-shaped brake rotors in favor of round discs for a more classic look. For up-to-date braking safety, all three of the Z650RS’s rotors are equipped with Bosch ABS.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

Suspension is covered by a 41mm diameter conventional front fork and a horizontal link rear shock. The multi-spoke wheels are the proverbial icing on the cake, not only adding to the bike’s old-school charm, but also being able to fit current tubeless tire sizes.

Three color options will be available: Metallic Spark Black, priced at £7,549 (P527,300); and Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray/Ebony, both with a £7,699 (P537,800) price tag.

Excited to take this slick ride for a spin? We’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Kawasaki Philippines on local pricing and availability.

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

PHOTO BY Kawasaki

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

