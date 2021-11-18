The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo gets a new semi-active suspension setup

KTM gave its flagship street bike, the 1290 Super Duke R, some drastic changes last year. Now, the motorcycle manufacturer is once again giving the two-wheeler some updates, including new colors and an improved suspension setup.

KTM dubs this the new 1290 Super Duke R Evo—as if the original name wasn’t a mouthful already. The mechanical changes consist mainly of the new semi-active suspension that allows three standard damping modes: Comfort, Street, and Sport. The spring preload of the rear suspension can also be set through the TFT display. Riders can select from 0-100%, and one step up or down is equal to a 10% or 2mm adjustment.

PHOTO BY KTM

An optional Suspension Pro package is also available. This offers three automatic preload auto-leveling settings. It also enables three new damping modes: Track, Advanced, and Auto. Track provides the stiffest available setting and is ideal for faster race tracks and where hard braking is necessary.

Advanced allows selection of damping level for the fork and shock across multiple scales, and is ideal for technical riders who intend to tailor-fit their suspensions for their riding styles. Auto, meanwhile, allows the bike to adjust the suspension damping automatically depending on the riding speed and the current terrain. Switching from one setting to another can be done on the fly.

No changes to the powertrain were made, so this one is still propelled by a 1,301cc V-Twin engine that pushes 180hp and 140Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo also comes in two new colorways. One is the blue and orange finish pictured above, while the other is the silver and orange look in the image below. Would you like to see this bike arrive in our market?

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

