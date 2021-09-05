Officially unveiled: This is the 2022 KTM RC 390

Teasers out, images posted early by mistake, test mules spotted on the road. The 2022 RC 390 is possibly KTM’s worst-kept secret, so it was only a matter of time before the lightweight sportbike was officially unveiled in all its orange glory.

KTM has finally pulled the covers off its improved supersport range, which consists of the RC 8C, the RC 390, and the RC 125. The RC 390 is the most relevant to the Philippine market as the brand’s only expressway-legal sportbike.

PHOTO BY KTM

True to the teasers, the front fairing is entirely new. The MotoGP-derived bodywork features lines and styling cues that communicate KTM’s current design language. Racy graphics bring out the bike’s sculpted panels and sportier lines, while a computational fluid dynamics design process means a larger yet more striking and aerodynamic form.

The rear end of the bike has been redesigned to not only look more aggressive, but also to show off as much of the new steel trellis subframe.

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

The RC 390 comes in two color schemes: the Red Bull KTM-inspired Orange/Blue, and a predominantly orange paint job similar to the RC 8C’s. The bodywork can easily be removable for maintenance and changes to race fairings at the track.

Updates to the bike’s exterior have been made for function, such as the revised knee area for seamless rider movement and a larger gas tank for better day-to-day comfort and fuel range.

PHOTO BY KTM

Under the hood is the same proven 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder powerplant that receives a new airbox, ride-by-wire system, and engine mapping for enhanced torque and smoother power delivery. Mated to the mill is a six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper/assist clutch.

Functional weight-saving measures complement the upgraded powertrain. The new frame shaves off 1.5kg, while the ByBre brakes and Moto3-style wheels are lighter by 960 grams and 3.4kg, respectively, to deliver better stopping power and handling. Suspension is also high-spec. Up front is a 43mm WP Apex open-cartridge adjustable fork, while at the rear is an adjustable split-piston WP Apex shock absorber.

PHOTO BY KTM

The electronics package includes cornering motorcycle traction control, lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and an optional quickshifter—all accessible through a new TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

Meanwhile, the RC 125 gets many of the same styling and performance updates, save for adjustability on the suspension and most of the fancy electronics. The beginner-friendly bike is available in classic KTM color schemes like Black/Orange and White/Orange. And though this model probably won’t make it to our market, its updates and colors will likely find their way to the RC 200.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but expect a bit of a price hike with all the upgrades.

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

