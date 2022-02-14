KTM should consider using this colorway on more Duke models

KTM is making more changes to the Duke range. For 2022, the motorcycle manufacturer has given the 890 Duke R some very subtle but tasteful design tweaks.

The 2022 KTM 890 Duke R now sports matte Atlantic Blue exterior accents, reminiscent of the KTM RC16 GP racer and the 1290 Super Duke R Evo. It provides a nice contrast to KTM’s signature orange colorway, and frankly, it’s a look we reckon would fit other Duke models as well.

PHOTO BY KTM

Also called ‘The Super Scalpel,’ the 890 Duke R is powered by an 889cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 121hp and 99Nm of torque. It is fitted with monoblock Brembo Stylema calipers with 320mm discs up front along with an adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder. The bike comes standard with Michelin Power Cup 2 tires that promises excellent grip on asphalt under any weather condition.

The KTM 890 Duke R is also equipped with cornering ABS and cornering motorcycle traction control (MTC) for improved handling. It also boasts different ride modes—Rain, Street, Sport, and Track—for even better optimization.

Do you like the changes KTM has given 890 Duke R? Check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

