The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR was made for track days

If for some reason the MV Agusta F3 wasn’t sporty enough for you, the brand from Varese has released something even spicier to satisfy your track-day needs. Meet the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR—the pinnacle of the company’s middleweight sportbike range.

One of its new components is obviously the properly race-themed bodywork. Aerodynamic winglets made of carbon fiber have been incorporated into the fairing. These aero bits generate up to 8kg of downforce to keep the bike’s front end stable and planted even at speeds of over 240kph.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Also aiding the F3 RR’s quest for aerodynamic efficiency are a taller windscreen and a shrouded front mudguard. The latter takes inspiration from GP bikes and optimizes airflow to the radiator.

MV’s current-gen 798cc triple-cylinder engine powers this track weapon, and has been worked over to produce a broader spread of power and torque across the rev range. Power is still at 147hp at 13,000rpm, while peak torque remains at 88Nm at 10,100rpm. An optional race kit adds an Akrapovic exhaust system and a new ECU, bumping power up to 155hp.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

A potent engine won’t mean much without high-spec handling components. Up front is an adjustable Marzocchi inverted fork, while the rear end is held up by a Sachs progressive shock absorber. Brembo monobloc calipers clamp onto twin 320mm front rotors, with a single Brembo caliper for the 220mm disc at the back.

Electronic features include cruise, launch, and traction controls, as well as cornering ABS with rear-wheel-lift mitigation, a bidirectional quickshifter, and phone pairing—all accessible through a TFT display.

Interested? Pricing for the F3 RR starts at €21,900 (about P1,300,000).

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

