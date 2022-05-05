Suzuki PH updates Burgman Street lineup with stylish new colors

Suzuki Philippines is making some slight changes to its motorcycle lineup. Specifically, to its popular affordable scooter, the Burgman Street.

We know it hasn’t even been two years since the Burgman Street’s arrival, yet Suzuki is already making some changes. But the tweaks the stylish scooter gets are minor and mostly aesthetic.

For 2022, the Burgman Street can now be had in Matte Bordeaux Red, Pearl Fresh Blue, Matte Black, or Pearl Mirage White color finishes. Suzuki also fitted reflectors on the scooter’s front fenders for added safety.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

Speaking of safety, the Burgman Street now also gets a side-stand interlock, which shuts off the engine or prevents it from starting when the side stand is down. As for the powertrain, the scooter still gets a 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that Suzuki says can do up to 53.50km/L.

No changes to its pricing, either, as the 2022 Suzuki Burgman Street still stickers for P78,900. Brand-new purchases come with a two-year/20,000km warranty, whichever comes first. What do you think of this updated scooter lineup?

