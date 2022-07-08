The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GT lands in PH with P815k price tag

Some bikes are designed to run at high speeds, and others built for maximum comfort on long rides. Then there are some that give a nice mix of both, like the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT, the latest offering from Suzuki Philippines (SPH).

The GSX-S1000GT is what Suzuki calls a ‘GT Tour de Force.’ The bike features a sleek and aggressive design with sharp lines accentuating its body. It certainly nails the appearance of a high-speed grand tourer, as it somehow looks like a sportbike, only with a relatively higher stance.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The GSX-S1000GT is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed constant mesh manual transmission. In addition to the existing slipper clutch found in its predecessor, the new model also gets a Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) that further smoothens out downshifts for better control, especially through corners.

In addition, Suzuki has added a bi-directional Quick Shift System to the package that works together with the SCAS and the slipper clutch for seamless down- or upshifts. Other performance-oriented tech are included in the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, which features tech like traction control, cruise control, and drive-mode selections.

Other amenities in this bike include the 6.5-inch full-color LCD panel that features Suzuki mySPIN integration. Riders can make or take phone calls, navigate the map, play music, or even view their personal calendars through this dedicated app. Accessories such as the panniers, tank bag, touring windscreen, and sliders come as added options.

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GT is now available for P815,000 and can be had with a Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue, or Glass Sparkle Black finish. It can also be spec’d Think the price tag’s worth it for this big bike? You can check out more photos as well as the full launch video embedded below for more details.

More photos and videos of the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT:

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

