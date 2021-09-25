The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT is part sportbike, part tourer

Say goodbye to the dolphin-shaped GSX-S1000F.

Suzuki has replaced its sport-tourer with the new GSX-S1000GT. Like the F model before it, the sharper GT is heavily based on the GSX-S1000, which shares components (mainly the engine) with the GSX-R1000.

The GT is for riders who feel like supersport bikes aren’t for them anymore, but don’t want to give up the sporting lifestyle just yet. Sportbike DNA is combined with touring features and comfort to produce this sport tourer, which Suzuki feels is optimal for munching miles and blasting through twisty roads.

Styling is where the GT sets itself apart from the F. The pointy front end with its long nose and minuscule but potent lights looks positively alien. The aerodynamic form belies this two-wheeler’s high-speed cruising nature, and the passenger seat plus the tall windscreen gives it sport-touring cred without making it look like a dad bike.

Bringing the GT into the modern age is a full suite of electronic doodads and touring goodies. The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) features three drive modes, adjustable traction control with five settings, a bidirectional quickshifter, low-rpm assist, and cruise control.

Settings can be accessed and tweaked via the 6.5-inch TFT multifunction display. This screen has day and night modes, a scratch-resistant surface, and smartphone connectivity via the Suzuki mySPIN app.

Of course, we can’t talk about a new liter-class bike without touching on the motor. The GT is powered by a 999cc DOHC in-line-four engine that packs 151hp at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of torque at 9,250rpm. All this power propels the 226kg bike, a passenger, and luggage with confidence. Brembo brakes, an inverted fork, a link-type monoshock, and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 rubber work together for competent handling.

Touring duties are made easier with floating wide handlebars, rubber-covered footrests, custom grab bars, touring seats, a revised seating position, and a new subframe optimized for two-up riding. A wide range of touring and cosmetic accessories are also available, including a taller windscreen, luggage big enough to fit a full-face helmet, grip heaters, and carbon covers.

The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT comes in Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black. Pricing has yet to be announced. Here’s hoping we get this bike sometime soon.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

