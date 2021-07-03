That’ll be P1.088-M for the new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, please

The third-generation version of Suzuki’s legendary sportbike is now officially available to Filipino riders, and it comes with a whole host of new features.

This iteration of the Hayabusa doesn’t come with a crazy amount of power or drag-racing bits right out of the factory. Instead, the third-gen model gets more comfort features, a fresh new face that remains faithful to the Hayabusa character, and extensive tech updates.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Hayabusa’s name refers to the Peregrine Falcon, the world’s fastest animal. With this in mind, the styling emulates aspects of the bird’s form for maximum aerodynamic efficiency while evoking a sophisticated and iconic design. The 2022 model is even more slippery than before, optimizing aerodynamic performance while still looking every bit a Hayabusa, complete with the kanji character for the bike’s name on the fairing.

The 1,340cc DOHC in-line four-cylinder engine has been re-engineered to provide seamless torque for effortless acceleration. Matched to this powerplant is a six-speed manual transmission and a redesigned twin-exit exhaust system.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Housing the engine is a twin-spar aluminum frame that promises a more stable ride and nimbler handling than before. Helping out in the handling department are adjustable KYB suspension bits in the front and rear, Brembo Stylema brake calipers, and Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires.

Headlining the model update is the comprehensive electronics package otherwise known as the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, or SIRS. This includes five standout features: a power mode selector with three riding modes, an anti-lift control system that restricts unwanted wheelies, a bi-directional quickshifter with two modes, an engine-brake control system with an off mode, and a motion track traction control system with 10 settings.

Other neat electronic doodads on the new Hayabusa include launch control, an adjustable speed limiter, cruise control, emergency brake lights, cornering ABS, a slope-dependent control system, and hill-hold control.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Interested in trying out the evolved legend for yourself? The 2021 Hayabusa, priced at P1,088,000, is now available for reservations at Suzuki big bike dealerships nationwide. It comes in three color schemes: Glass Sparkle Black and Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver and Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

