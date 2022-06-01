The Triumph 1200 lands in PH with a P1.46-M starting price

Triumph Motorcycles Philippines continues to expand its local lineup. Autohub Group, the distributor of Triumph bikes in our market, has now delivered on its promise and launched the new Tiger 1200.

Two variants are available at launch, namely the GT Pro and GT Explorer. The Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, meanwhile, are now open for preorders and will arrive sometime in June or July. The full price list is already available, though, so you can check it out below. Take note that prices vary depending on the color option:

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 prices:

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro – P1,460,000 *

* Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer – P1,625,000 **

** Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro – P1,525,000 ***

*** Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer – P1,690,000***

*Comes standard in Snowdonia White; add P10,000 for Sapphire Black or Lucerne Blue

**Comes standard in Pure White; add P10,000 for Sapphire Black, P15,000 for Lucerne Blue

***Comes standard in Pure White; add P10,000 for Sapphire Black, P15,000 for Matt Khaki Green.

PHOTO BY Triumph Motorcycles Philippines

As the name implies, the Tiger 1200 Rally models are built for all-terrain riding. It is fitted with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. It also has a 30-liter fuel tank for added range when taking the adventure bike off-road.

The Tiger 1200 GTs are more road-oriented, with smaller 19-inch front and 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels and a much lighter 20-liter fuel tank.

PHOTO BY Triumph Motorcycles Philippines

The different variants share the same chassis, which is now lighter and stronger than ever before. Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes, advanced Showa semi-active suspension, and an all-new seven-inch TFT display with integrated My Triumph Connectivity System all come as standard.

Only one powertrain is available for the Triumph Tiger 1200, and that’s the new 1,160 liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine that generates 147hp at 9,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 7,000rpm.

What do you think of Triumph Motorcycles Philippines’ newest offering? Do you think this can duke it out with other well-known adventure bikes from the likes of BMW and Ducati?

PHOTO BY Garahe Media

PHOTO BY Garahe Media

